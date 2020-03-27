The NCDC, on its verified Twitter handle, however, said it was working hard to scale up its testing capacity to bring in more people for clinical management.

“We need all hands on deck to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“We’re grateful for the support received so far from individual Nigerians and some corporate organisations,” the centre said.

According to it, there is no other way than for Nigerians to take responsibility as a country to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that epidemiological information on cases collated at midnight each day would be shared in the NCDC daily situation report.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos state still has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in country with 44 cases.

It is followed by Abuja, 11, Ogun three, Bauchi two, while Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Osun and Rivers have one case each.

Most of the cases reported were from travellers who had just returned to the country, while others were from people who come in contact with infected persons.