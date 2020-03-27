The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has called on all Pay Subscription Broadcasters which include GOTv, DStv, NTA Startimes, FreeTv Platforms among others in Nigeria to decrypt all local channels on their bouquet.

Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, Acting Director-General of NBC, in a statement on Friday, said this was to enable subscribers to their services in Nigeria access, without hindrances, daily reports and directives on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The decryption is to last for one month, in the first instance. Further directives on this shall be issued by the commission after detailed assessments of subsequent development.

“The NBC had earlier requested broadcast stations to ensure timely basic information and updates on the subject matter.

“Daily broadcast monitoring reports so far indicates that broadcast stations across the country have been giving detailed reportage on the campaign for awareness on COVID-19.

“However, the commission notes with dismay that a few broadcasters aired unsubstantiated news and names of persons purportedly infected by the virus without required professional authentication.

“Broadcasters are further mandated to allot, at least, 10 per cent of their daily airtime to public enlightenment on the virus, in line with National interest and Social Responsibility as enshrined in the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

“The commission commends broadcasters that have remained steadfast and displayed professionalism at this period,” Idachaba said.