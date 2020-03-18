The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has cancelled its annual camping programme usually organised in April over coronavirus fears.

This was announced in a statement by Dr Saheed Ashafa, the Amir (President) of the association in Lagos State on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Ashafa explained that the cancellation was in-line with the Federal Government’s directive cautioning against large gatherings.

Dr Saheed Ashafa, the Amir of Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria. (MSSN)

While regretting the inconveniences the cancellation of the programme may cause, Ashafa urged parents to productively engage their wards during the break.

He said, “The leadership of MSSN in Lagos State has been observing with keen interest the development across the globe as regards the pandemic coronavirus.

“We had prepared alongside other stakeholders to hold a hitch-free Islamic Vacation Course with necessary precautions being worked on. However, with the prevailing situation worldwide and unveiling development in Nigeria, the leadership after due consultation hereby cancels this year’s April IVC.

“We regret all inconveniences and implore our members to adhere strictly to precautionary measures recommended by experts. Members of MSSN are once again enjoined to take the cancellation of April IVC in good faith and await further directive regarding other programmes.”

He also urged government to avoid playing politics with the pandemic, asking them to prioritise the well-being of Nigerians.

“We use this medium to urge governments across all levels to step up actions to curtail risk and introduce more stringent measures on diplomatic relations.

“Members of the public should monitor their children and wards closely against all-hazard porous habits,” he added.

The seventh case of the pandemic was recorded in Nigeria on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.