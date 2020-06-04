The NCDC, on its website, said as at June 3, it recorded 348 new cases bringing the total total number of infection in Nigeria now at 11,166.

The NCDC noted that Lagos recorded 5,440, FCT 763, while Kano state recorded 970, which amounted to 11,166, making the two states plus the FCT to account for 64.2 per cent of the total number of infection in the country.

According to the agency, 33 states accounts for 36 per cent of the total infection in the country.

The NCDC said that the new cases take the country’s total infections cases to 11166, out of which 3,329 have been treated and discharged with 7,522 active cases in the country.

According to the health agency’s report, 163 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 76 in the FCT and 23 in Ebonyi.

Other affected states were Rivers with 21 cases, Delta, Nasarawa and Niger with eight each, Enugu with six, five each in Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Gombe, four in Benue, two in Ogun, and one each in Osun, Plateau, Kogi and Anambra.

The NCDC noted that 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the country have unknown sources of infection.

It said that this was normal for a respiratory virus and suggested ongoing community transmission in the country.

NAN reports that the health agency has said that for families with loved ones abroad or in another state, who have passed on due to complications from COVID-19, transporting the remains is a tough process.

The NCDC has developed a guide to ensure efficient transportation in compliance with regulations.

The interim guidance is based on what is currently known about COVID-19.

The virus is spreading through contact with contaminated respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or from contact with contaminated hands, surfaces or objects.

It said that Funeral directors and mortuary personnel were less likely to contract COVID-19 from deceased persons infected with the virus if they adopt appropriate infection control procedures and wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The health agency said precautionary strategies should be used to minimise public health risks and to prevent further spread of the disease.

“Contact and droplet infection control precautions should be used when handling deceased bodies confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

“Wear appropriate PPE at all times without contaminating environmental surfaces,” it added.

The NCDC noted that for transport and storage, the body must be placed and secured in a bag or wrapping in a manner that prevents leakage; double bagging may be required to achieve this.

“The body bag should be labelled COVID-19 – Handle with care. Avoid unnecessary manipulation of the body that may expel air or fluid from the lungs.

“Embalming of a body confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 is not recommended,” it said.

It noted that family viewing of the deceased may occur; however, family members should avoid any contact with the body.

The agency stressed the need to maintain the recommended social distance from families and friends of the deceased.