The Kogi government has denied knowledge of a third coronavirus case detected in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in its daily update that one new case was recorded in the state on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

However, the state's Commissioner for Health, Saka Haruna, announced in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 4 that the patient is unknown to the state's

authorities.

"We are not aware of who the patient is, where and when the test was conducted. No sample sent from KG (Kogi Government)," he said.

Kogi's Commissioner for Health, Saka Haruna [Facebook/Saka Haruna Audu]

Kogi had similarly rejected the first two coronavirus cases which were announced as belonging to the state last week.

The cases were tested at the National Hospital in Abuja, after the patients were moved from Lokoja, Kogi's capital, after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The state's Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, May 28 that the declaration of the cases is fraudulent and fails a major credibility test.

"It's a backdoor declaration laden with a lot of fraud and falsehood.

"As a state government, we completely reject such declarations because they do not even conform to the protocol set by the NCDC itself," he said.

Fanwo claimed the cases didn't show any coronavirus symptoms when admitted at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja.

He said all 13 contacts of the cases, a chief imam and his son, that had been located by the government all tested negative for the novel disease.

Despite the government's denial, Governor Yahaya Bello this week ordered 14-day total lockdown of Kabba-Bunu LGA where the cases were detected.

Nigeria has recorded 11,166 coronavirus cases in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

While 3,329 people have recovered and been discharged, 315 people have died.