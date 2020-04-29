The German government says it has provided an additional N2.2 billion (€5.5 million) so that life-saving aid can continue in Nigerian states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe in context of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement by the German Mission in Nigeria on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, the N2.2 billion goes to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The German government says it has been a major donor to the NHF over the past three years, contributing a total of more that €29 million.

"Ongoing activities include drilling of wells, construction of sanitation facilities, rehabilitation of buildings or construction of shelters for internally displaced persons and other victims of insecurity in the North East," the statement read.

Germany also said that it has relieved Nigeria of debt repayments amounting to N8.9 billion (€22.4 million).

Protective materials and hygiene articles worth N8 million have also been procured for the Nigeria Police Force and will be handed over soon in Abuja.

The European giant also noted that it has successfully campaigned in the G20 group of countries and the Paris Club group of creditor countries in favour of a debt moratorium for countries heavily impacted by the economic impact of COVID-19.

"This comes in addition to Germany's support to the COVID-19 response on a global level and the support provided by the European Union (EU) to partner countries in Africa worth €3.25 billion (N1.3 trillion).

"On 27 April, Germany pledged €300 million (N120 billion) to the global humanitarian response plan launched by the United Nations to fight COVID-19," the German Mission's statement noted.

German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas [AFP] AFP

Germany's Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, said there's a need for multilateral action and joining forces in fighting the coronavirus disease that has infected over 3 million people across the world.

"Clearly, the current crisis goes beyond national and even continental borders and can only be fought effectively in a cooperative way. We need more international cooperation, not less.

"Equitable distribution of protective material, tests, medication and vaccines - as soon as they become available - is an imperative of our common humanity," he said.

Nigeria has recorded 1,337 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 27.

255 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.