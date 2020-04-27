Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed concerns that the coronavirus situation in his state is 'really bad and scary'.

Kano has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria with 77, behind Lagos (731) and the Federal Capital Territory (141).

The state has been a major source of concern for many in the country especially after its testing centre suspended operations last week because three laboratory workers tested positive for the virus.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday, April 27, 2020, Ganduje said the closure of the testing centre is a major problem in the state's fight against the disease.

"This laboratory suspended its operation five or six days ago. There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment.

"It is not a common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate," he said.

The governor also accused the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 of not doing enough to help Kano out of its dire situation.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, paid a visit to Kano last week to assess the state's coronavirus situation [Twitter/@Chikwe_I]

He said officials of the task force especially the director general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, are aware of the state's problems but have neglected him anyway.

He said, "We are not getting the needed support and cooperation from from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19."

Many members of the PTF last week expressed concerns about the situation in Kano and assured Nigerians that everything was being done to contain the spread of the virus.

The situation has been worsened by reports of over 600 deaths recorded in the state over the course of the past week, but the government has insisted that the deaths have nothing to do with the coronavirus disease.

No clear explanation has been provided for the surge in deaths.

Nigeria has recorded 1,273 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT.

239 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.