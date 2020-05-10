The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has warned motorists against flouting the directive on the appropriate use of facemasks in order not to stall the efforts at stemming the further spread of COVID-19.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele noted that the warning, especially to commercial drivers, had become necessary, as most drivers, who had earlier been apprehended, brought their facemasks out of their pockets.

The sector commander stressed the need for motorists to comply to the directive so that collectively, the country could defeat the rampaging scourge.

“The face masks are not to be kept in the pocket. Rather, they are meant to be worn in the public to prevent further transmission of the virus,” he said.

Oladele also said that wearing of face masks alone was not enough to stop the virus.

Rather, he said that they must be properly worn, alongside adhering strictly to other safety guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID- 19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).