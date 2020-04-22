Ekiti State governor says palliatives meant to ease the economic disruption caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease is not designed to reach everyone.

Ekiti State has been on lockdown since March 30, 2020 and will remain so until April 27, as the government battles to control the spread of coronavirus within its borders.

Many other states in the country have also similarly shut down social and economic activities, trapping millions at home with no active source of livelihood.

Many governments have since commenced palliative schemes to provide for citizens while the crisis lasts.

However, during an interview on Channels TV on Tuesday, April 21, Fayemi said the scheme will only target the most vulnerable.

"We're not giving everybody palliatives. We're only focused on the most vulnerable segment of our population and we've tried to reach those persons via a number of vehicles," he said.

Fayemi's government commenced the distribution of food items and other palliatives to Ekiti residents on April 6 [Twitter/@kfayemi]

Fayemi said his government has already reached 40,000 households through critical avenues such as the local government, associations, traditional rulers, and religious organisations.

He noted that governors across the country are very focused on containing the outbreak to prevent terrible outcomes, appealing to Nigerians to take the disease seriously so as to defeat it.

"Nigerians need to know that this is not entertainment and not just an ordinary flu.

"It's something that we must respond to with all of our capacities," he said

He also reiterated the resolve of governors in the southwest to make it compulsory for residents to wear face masks in public places.

"We're utilising our own local resources. Our women and tailors are producing ankara face masks here in Ekiti and made available to people who are leaving their homes.

"Remember, there's a lockdown. If you're not on essential duty, you're not expected to go out," he said.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 782 coronavirus cases in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Nigerian states affected by coronavirus (April 21)

Total confirmed cases - 782

Active cases - 560

Recovered - 197

Dead - 25