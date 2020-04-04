The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the correct and actual number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria after making a mistake in the figures it announced on Friday.

At 10:30 pm on Friday, April 3, 2020, the NCDC announced that coronavirus cases in the country had hit 210 following the confirmation of 20 cases in addition to the six cases earlier reported.

This means a total of 26 cases were reported on Friday.

But after realising the error in the cases reported, the Centre announced on Saturday that the total number of cases of the virus currently in Nigeria is 209 and not 210.

The NCDC said 25 cases were confirmed on Friday, adding that the 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and not a new case.

The Centre further said that out of the 25 new cases, one case was inadvertently reported from Osun state instead of Oyo state.

The agency in a tweet on Saturday, April 4, 2020, however, apologised for the error in Friday announcement, and also assured Nigerians of its commitment on accurate reports on COVID-19.

"We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday. The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria," the NCDC tweeted.