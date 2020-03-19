President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, who returned from the UK on Thursday, March 19, has gone into self-isolation as recommended by health officials.

The UK is one of the high-risk countries on Nigeria’s current travel ban list, as the world battles a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has killed over 8,000 people.

“Earlier today, my daughter returned from the UK being among the high burden listed countries of COVID-19. Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Task force on COVID - 19 and that of NCDC, she is on self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19,” First Lady Aisha Buhari shares, in a series of tweets.

“Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible, as prevention is better than cure .

“Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some staff who recently returned from the UK.

“I commend the North Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.

“Let’s keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

“Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of the general public.

“We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time !

“God bless you all. Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mrs. Buhari added.

Nigeria has confirmed 12 cases of the novel coronavirus. Two cases--including the index patient--have now recovered or tested negative for the virus.