President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on the state of the country's fight against coronavirus on Monday, April 13, 2020, the presidency says.

In a statement signed by the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, he said the national address will be broadcast 7 pm on Monday.

"Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast," he said.

The last time the president addressed Nigerians in a national broadcast was two weeks ago when he announced a lockdown of Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, because they recorded over half of Nigeria's cases. That lockdown order expires 11 pm on Monday.

Buhari is expected to use today's address to announce if the lockdown order will be extended, as has been speculated.

During his Easter message over the weekend, the president hinted that restrictions will last as long as needed, but he didn't directly address the topic of extension.

The president is also expected to speak on other measures his government is implementing to arrest the spread of the disease during today's address.

The country has recorded 323 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT, as of April 12.

85 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged, but 10 people have died.

States affected by coronavirus

Total confirmed cases - 323

Recovered - 85

Dead - 10