President Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) amid media reports that his chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has tested positive.

Kyari was recently in Germany, which has recorded nearly 30,000 cases, for a meeting with officials of multinational conglomerate company, Siemens.

The meeting took place on March 9, 2020, with the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, also in attendance.

Upon return, Kyari failed to self-isolate himself, as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for returnees from high-risk countries.

The president's chief of staff attended the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) meeting which took place on March 17.

The meeting was presided by President Buhari and also had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

According to several media reports on Tuesday, March 24, Kyari has tested positive to the virus.

TheCable reports that he took the test based on medical advice and is not exhibiting symptoms. He has now been isolated for medical care.

President Buhari was tested as a precaution, the report said, but he tested negative.

The presidency is yet to issue a statement on Kyari's status, but the NCDC announced a new case in the FCT late on Monday, March 23.

Nigeria has recorded 40 positive cases in six states - Lagos (28), FCT (7), Ogun (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), and Edo (1).

Two of the cases have recovered and been discharged, while the nation's first coronavirus death was announced on Monday.