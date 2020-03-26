Six confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Lagos have made full recoveries.

This was disclosed by Tunde Ajayi, a special assistant to the Lagos state governor on health, on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

"6 of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There's something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead," he tweeted.

Lagos has recorded the highest number of cases of Nigeria's total of 51. The state has recorded 32 cases.

Nigeria has recorded other cases in the Federal Capital Territory (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), Osun (1), and Rivers (1).

Two others have previously been discharged after making full recoveries. Nigeria has only one recorded coronavirus death.