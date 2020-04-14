Nigeria has recorded 19 new cases of coronavirus in five states, as the nation's total tally hits 362.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that 14 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos.

Two were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and one each recorded in Kano, Edo, and Akwa-Ibom.

One new death was also recorded, according to Tuesday's announcement, raising Nigeria's total to 11.

The death was recorded in Lagos, according to the state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi.

He said the deceased was a 56-year-old Nigerian who recently returned from the United States. He's Lagos' sixth coronavirus death.

The state is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with a total of 203 cases recorded, over half of the country's total.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT. 99 people have been discharged after recovery, 69 of them from Lagos alone, including the eight that were released earlier on Tuesday.