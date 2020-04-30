The Kaduna State government says 16 new coronavirus cases recorded on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 are almajiris from Kano State.

Governors in northern states agreed last week to ban the almajiri system as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The system is a form of education that requires young children to be sent far away from their homes to Islamic scholars.

The governors agreed to evacuate the children back to their parents or states of origin to minimise their exposure to the disease that has infected over 3.1 million people across the world.

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health announced on Thursday, April 30 that the 16 new cases are almajiris the government recently received from Kano.

Five almajiris, also from Kano, had also tested positive earlier this week, according to a statement on Monday, April 27.

Kano has recorded a total of 139 coronavirus cases, the third highest in Nigeria, behind Lagos (931) and the Federal Capital Territory (174).

"The high number of positive results from persons with travel history from outside the state confirm the Kaduna State Government's fears about the danger of infection from neighbouring states and the role of interstate travel in facilitating the spread of Covid-19 across state lines," a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, read.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has extended lockdown in the state till the end of May [@GovKaduna]

Mohammed-Baloni said health officials are monitoring suspected COVID-19 cases who are believed to have sneaked into the state despite the ban on interstate travel.

She said the effective enforcement of the prohibition of entry into the state as outlined in the Quarantine Orders is clearly a key success factor in efforts to avert the nightmare scenario of community transmission.

"We appeal to the public to be vigilant and to kindly report returnees from states with high infection rates by contacting officials of the Ministry of Health.

"We also encourage such persons to contact the ministry officials so that they can be monitored.

"Failure to do so may make such persons liable to the processes prescribed for violators in the Quarantine Orders," she said.

Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, announced on Sunday, April 26 that the lockdown in the state has been extended for another month till the end of May.

The wearing of face masks in public is also compulsory, according to the governor.

Nigeria has recorded 1728 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the FCT. Only Cross River and Kogi are yet to record any cases.