Court to rule on Emir Ado-Bayero's mini palace renovation case, October 10

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court also directed parties in the suit to maintain the status quo concerning the structural and architectural design of the palace pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero [Twitter/@amiwanada]
The applicants are the Kano State Government, the Attorney General of Kano and the Kano Emirate Council, through their counsel Rilwanu Umar SAN, filed a motion exparte dated September 12, 2024.

The applicants are seeking the court to restrain Ado-Bayero, from renovating Nasarawa mini palace situated along State Road Kano. While Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero is the sole respondent in the suit.

When the case came up for hearing in the motion on notice, Counsel to the applicants, Habib Akilu, told the court that the defendant was not represented and the substantive suit was ripe for hearing.

Akilu moved the interlocutory application seeking to restrain the defendant from reconstructing or changing the mini palace. The presiding Judge and Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki, adjourned the matter until October 10, for ruling and mention of the substantive suit. Abdu-Aboki ordered that all processes should be pasted on the notice board of the court.

NAN reports that the court had on September 13, granted an order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, privies, or anyone acting under the instruction in whatever manner from demolishing, renovating and repairing.

“Reconstructing and refurbishing the property known as Gidan Sarki Nasarawa situated along State Road, Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

The court also directed parties in the suit to maintain the status quo concerning the structural and architectural design of the palace pending the hearing and determination of the suit

.

