Continue to pray for Tinubu because he means well - Wike urges Nigerians

The Minister made the call at the flag-off ceremony of the construction of the six-lane Arterial Road N5, also known as Obafemi Awolowo Way, in Life Camp, Abuja on Friday, October 25, 2024.

“So I want all of you in prayer to continue to pray for Mr President so that at the end of the day, the lost hope of our people will be gotten back, that is why he said the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

“This government is to bring back the hope that people have lost. I am sure people who are living here never believed that this road can be done again. The President said, ‘No, there is nothing that cannot be done,’” Wike said.

The Minister stated that all the ongoing projects in the FCT were possible because the President approved them, underlining his good intentions for the people.

He also appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the Tinubu administration so that it could deliver on its campaign promises.

“We thank God that Mr President in his infinite wisdom to make sure that work continues in the FCT, he gave us a latitude by increasing our threshold.

“Today you see that contracts of schools are going on, contracts of building more police stations to save our people are going on. It is because of the approval given to us by Mr President,” he stated.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Wike said when completed, the new road will create jobs, stabilise food prices, and uplift the economy of the area.

He appealed to the contractor handling the project, Julius Berger, to strive to completion in 14 months ahead of the original 18-month schedule, promising further contracts if they succeed.