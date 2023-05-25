Constitution doesn't recognise minister of state role - Keyamo tells Buhari

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made this known when he gave what he described as his "own little contribution to" Nigeria's constitutional development as a relatively young democracy.

Speaking during the Valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Keyamo proposed that future governments should instead appoint separate ministers to handle individual portfolios.

Pulse reports that the session which marks the end of the current administration was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and had the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and all the 44 ministers in attendance.

Addressing the council, the outgoing Minister of State called for the abolition of the position of Minister of State in the federal cabinet, saying it is an out of the law of the nation to appoint a Minister of State.

While commending the President for enriching his Curriculum Vitae through the appointment, Keyamo noted that some other Ministers of State had been grumbling and unable to be bold and speak out.

He further argued that it will be difficult to assess the individual performances of the Ministers of State since their discretion was shackled under the discretion of the ‘superior Ministers’.

The SAN, who was the spokesman of the dissolves Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, said that original ideas developed by a Minister of State were subject to clearance by another colleague in the cabinet before they could sail through for consideration by the Council.

Keyamo said: “Mr President, you first appointed me as Minister of State in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in August 2019 and you later redeployed me as Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“Today, I cannot find the words to express the depth of my gratitude to you for finding me worthy, out of over two hundred million Nigerians, to be nominated and subsequently appointed to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”My curriculum vitae has been greatly enhanced – forever.

“What I am about to say, therefore, is not and should not be construed as an indication of ingratitude. Far from it.

“What I am about to say is just my own little contribution to our constitutional development as a relatively young democracy and to aid future governments to optimize the performance of those they appoint as Ministers.

“Mr President, the concept or designation of “Minister of State” is a constitutional aberration and is practically not working for many so appointed.

"Successive governments have come and gone and many who were appointed as Ministers of State have not spoken out at a forum such as this because of the risk of sounding ungrateful to the Presidents who appointed them.

”However, like I said earlier, this is not ingratitude.

“As a private citizen, I am on record to have gone to court a number of times to challenge unconstitutional acts of governments for the sake of advancing our constitutional democracy.