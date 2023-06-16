ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okaba also expressed condolences to their families, communities, Barrister Smooth and his band members and the management of Bayelsa Queens FC.

INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba. [Punch]
INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, announced the seven-day mourning in a statement in Yenagoa on Friday.

Okaba said the entire Ijaw nation was deeply heartbroken by the tragic losses.

Six of the deceased, who were members of the Barrister Smooth Musical Band, died in a car crash that happened along the Kogi-Abuja Highway on their way to Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other four, supporters of Bayelsa Queen Football Club, died in an accident that occurred around the Kwale-Asaba Road in Delta State.

“The INC is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and sad twin tragic incidents that claimed the lives of these talented Ijaw musicians and lovers of football who were following their passion.

“It was indeed a Black Sunday in the entire Ijaw nation.

“We are particularly pained by the fact that these Ijaw patriots died in their prime.

“As a result of this calamity that has befallen the Ijaw nation, the INC declared seven days of mourning across Ijaw land.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this regard, we equally advise that all INC flags across Ijaw land be flown at half-mast as a mark of honour for our departed brothers and sisters during this period of sorrow.

“Also, all activities at the international headquarters of the INC in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, remain suspended during this period of mourning,” Okaba said.

The INC commiserated with Governors Douye Diri, Sheriff Oborevwori and Siminialayi Fubara as well as the government and good people of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers on the untimely demises of the 10 Ijaw youths.

Okaba also expressed condolences to their families, communities, Barrister Smooth and his band members and the management of Bayelsa Queens FC.

He commended Diri “for demonstrating compassion and love as a great leader of the Ijaw nation concerning the condition of the survivors of the accidents.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The INC prayed that the Almighty God would comfort the families of the deceased over the irreparable loss they have suffered and grant eternal repose to the souls of the departed Ijaw youths.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

Asari Dokubo says military responsible for oil theft in Nigeria

Asari Dokubo says military responsible for oil theft in Nigeria

Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to his family, Lawyers

Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to his family, Lawyers

AIT broadcaster testifies for Obi in petition against Tinubu's victory

AIT broadcaster testifies for Obi in petition against Tinubu's victory

Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory