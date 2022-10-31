RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Ima Elijah

According to the striking drivers, when they refuse to be extorted...

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)
A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Read Also

Why Lagos bus drivers are on strike: The strike is due to the alleged extortion by the men of motor parks and garages management in the State.

Stranded Lagosians
Stranded Lagosians Pulse Nigeria

According to the striking drivers, when they refuse to be extorted; they get arrested and have to bring the police with N10,000.

What happened: Recall that the commercial drivers in Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, Lagos State, under the umbrella of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association Of Nigeria (JDWAN), had declared a 7-day boycott of transport services in protest against arbitrary levies imposed on members by the State government.

The association in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Leader, Akintade S. Abiodun; Chairman, Opeyemi Sulaiman; General secretary, Ajimatanarareje A. Feyisayo and Assistant Secretary, Taofik Hassan, vowed to boycott services across the state over alleged multiple and excessive extortion of their members by the management of parks and garages in the state, as well as those attached to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The statement read, “This is to notify members of the public and the Lagos state government over multiple and excessive extortion by the motor parks and garages management. The cost of transportation affects cost of goods and services and consequently the cost of living, which has spiraled astronomically in Lagos State as a result of the effect of motor parks excessive and illegal ticketing and tolling at almost every bus stop.

“We have been sentenced to the extortion and violent harassment of the state transport agencies - Lagos State motor parks and garages management and Lagos State caretaker committee.

“On a daily basis, we lose half of our income to the motor park boys. We pay exorbitant charges in the garages and at every bus stop where we drop off passengers, whether we pick up passengers or not, we pay morning, afternoon and night. Some routes have 25 bus stops which also serve as illegal tax collection avenues."

Situation report: According to reports, there is observed partial compliance with the strike as some drivers shunned the protest by the drivers’ union but increased their fares forcing many passengers to be stranded at bus stops.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Thousands turn out for Expertnaire’s Affiliate Marketing summit in Lagos

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Hypo Toilet Cleaner rewards initial set of NYSC Toilet rescue volunteers

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

2023: I will end excesses of touts in Lagos – PDP guber candidate

2023: I will end excesses of touts in Lagos – PDP guber candidate

President Buhari summons emergency security meeting

President Buhari summons emergency security meeting

Nnamdi Kanu: Political solution still possible for release- S/East governors

Nnamdi Kanu: Political solution still possible for release- S/East governors

Tinubu to present Action Plan to private sector leaders in Lagos — PCC

Tinubu to present Action Plan to private sector leaders in Lagos — PCC

New Naira notes: CBN has my back - Buhari

New Naira notes: CBN has my back - Buhari

2023: Kwara PDP Presidential Campaign DG projects victory for Atiku

2023: Kwara PDP Presidential Campaign DG projects victory for Atiku

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

BREAKING: CBN to redesign N200, N500 and N1,000 notes