Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee explained that the scourge of domestic violence and other forms of violence against women had eaten deep into the fabric of the society.

The Chairman of the committee in Kafin Madaki, Malam Yusuf Musa, disclosed this on Monday at a monthly meeting to assess the group’s performance.

He gave a breakdown of the resolved cases, which he said were achieved within six months after the committee’s inauguration as: eight cases of domestic violence, four cases of forceful marriages and four cases of domestic violence/sexual harassment.

Musa said that the committee was formed by Attah Sisters Helping Hands Foundation, supported by Women for Women International, with a mandate to tackle the menace of domestic violence in the two communities.

He added that "the peace mediators always refer such cases to the foundation for guidance and counselling or support to the survivors." He explained that the scourge of domestic violence and other forms of violence against women had eaten deep into the fabric of the society, adding that it was even made worse by the lopsided gender balance.

He said this had made the female gender the greatest victim.

Violence has taken different forms, ranging from sexual to physical and psychological, as well as other forms. We have continued to create awareness

to challenge demeaning or degrading references to women at individual, societal, religious and government levels.”

Mrs Precious Alfred, the Project Officer, Attah Sisters Helping Hands Foundation, commended the effort of the peace mediators in tackling the menace of domestic violence in the two communities.

According to her, there is need for continued advocacy interventions with religious, cultural and traditional leaders on dangers of domestic violence. Alfred added that all hands must be on deck to end domestic violence and all forms of GBV.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Committee resolves 16 domestic violence cases in Bauchi LGAs

