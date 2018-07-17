news

Fifteen communities have been completely cut off after a bridge linking them collapsed on Sunday in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bridge located at Kirkijim village collapsed after hours of rainfall on Sunday.

The Village Head of Kirijam, Alhaji Sani Hamza gave the names of the villages cut off by the disaster to include Kauran Fawa, Unguwan Tofa, Unguwan Dakare, Unguwan Fulani, Katoge, Sako, Unguwan Sarkin Rafi among others.

Hamza said: “The collapse of the bridge is causing us serious hardship as people now have to go through very long distance to get out of their villages for their day to day activities and the situation is already affecting social and economic activities.

“I appeal to the state and local government to come to our aid and repair the bridge as quickly as possible to enable us resume our normal activities.

“There is the need for urgent intervention by the relevant authority so that the residents of these communities will not continue to suffer as a result of the collapsed bridge.’’

NAN reports that already, the Acting Chairman of Dandume local government, Alhaji Hassan Musa has visited the area to sympathise with the villagers and assess the extent of damage to the bridge.

He pledged to immediately forward the issue to the Katsina state government for urgent intervention, noting that the bridge serves as a major link for the residents.