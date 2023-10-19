Civil Liberties Organisation urges Soludo to fix dilapidated federal housing road

The Chairman of the CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Wednesday in Enugu while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the dilapidated roads leading to Onitsha and the pain residents face daily.

Ezekwueme said that it was imperative that the government listens to cries, excruciating sufferings and pains experienced by citizens, commuters, visitors and residents living around Federal Housing, 3-3, Nsugbe and Nkwelle axis on a daily basis.

According to him, this pain is due to the deplorable and dilapidated condition of the roads within that axis of the state, even as the roads lead to the commercial city of Onitsha.

“A journey that is supposed to take 20 minutes, now takes between two and three hours on a daily basis.

“Most pathetic and unbelievable is the exorbitant cost of transportation in the area. The unbridled quest for wealth by commercial vehicle drivers plying the roads makes the situation unbearable and despicable.

“It is no exaggeration but existential reality that they charge between ₦500 and ₦800 for a journey that is supposed to cost ₦200.

“Sometimes, residents sleep in their relatives’ and friends’ houses at Onitsha due to traffic jams and escalating cost of transportation,” he said.

The CLO boss called on Gov Soludo to urgently award a contract for the construction and rehabilitation of Obinna Ilo Street that would link 3-3 with Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government and 3-3 to Nkwelle junction.

He said that by doing this, it will certainly, in no small measure, create a quick flowing access road and decongest heavy traffic on the 3-3 and Federal Housing roads.

“His Excellency should, in his usual magnanimity, send his commissioners for works and transport to pay working and accessible visits to the areas to enable the government to take urgent and immediate actions.

“There is no doubt in our minds that this will inject more life and hope in the citizens and ameliorate their plights and predicament.