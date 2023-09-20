ADVERTISEMENT
Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jandor added that law enforcement agencies need to unravel the truth and ensure no case of injustice is allowed by carrying out thorough investigation.

Abdul Azeez, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, governorship candidate of Lagos PDP 2023. (Credit:Google)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that music lovers were on Sept. 12 hit with the news of the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Adediran, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, called for diligence in the investigation into the death of the musician.

He said: “Mohbad’s death announced on Sept. 12 is shrouded in secrecy and foul play with widespread allegation of complicit of some key players in the music industry.

“The law enforcement agencies need to unravel the truth and ensure no case of injustice is allowed by carrying out thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“This unfortunate incident and the attendant public outcry on attempts to cover up the matter is a huge draw back to the entertainment industry in the country.”

Adediran lamented the untimely death of such a budding talent as well as the anxiety among music fans on the perceived dangers and shady undercutting going on in the entertainment industry.

“This is a big blow on the image of our music industry” he added.

Adediran commiserated with the family and fans of late Mohbad and wished them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, has constituted a special team to unravel the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Also, the Lagos State Government has invited the Department of State Security (DSS) to also collaborate in the investigation to unravel the cause of Mohbad’s death.

News Agency Of Nigeria

