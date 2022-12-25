Christmas tragedy: 6 dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash.

The FRSC boss added that 16 other people were injured in the crash.

He said the lone accident, which involved one Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BA124 AO6, happened around 11:50 a.m.

According to him, it took the personnel of the corps barely 20 minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the crash to tyre burst and loss of control.

“Twenty-two people were involved in the fatal road crash and there were two male adults, four male children, 10 female adults, and six female children.

“Six of them lost their lives on the spot and there are two female adults, two male children, and two female children.

Abdullahi also stated that both the injured person and the remains of the deceased had been taken to the Kafin Madaki General Hospital for treatment and confirmation.

He added that arrangements had been made to transfer the injured to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) for further treatment.

The sector commander, however, advised road users to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.