ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Ahmed Apatira, the Executive Chairman Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has banned all carnivals and street Jamz during the festivities, preaching peaceful coexistence among the residents.

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals. [Independent]
Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals. [Independent]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We urge Christians to emulate the virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance, and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

We want you to see this period of Christmas as an opportunity to rekindle acts of love and kindness to one another and especially to the vulnerable in the society.

“The season symbolizes love, care, and compassion for persons, especially the weak, vulnerable, and less privileged,” he said.

“My message to everyone at this period is to put a smile on the face of persons who may not necessarily be able to pay them back.

The council boss said that Christmas was a season that explained the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our relationship with our neighbours irrespective of status and creed.

Apatira added that the LCDA banned all forms of street Jamz, carnivals or public procession across the community.

He urged the residents to desist from any activity that could lead to disruption of public peace and safety.

He said that the ban became imperative due to violence and wanton destruction of properties usually experienced during the yuletide season.

“The ban becomes necessary due to a series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties associated with such carnivals in recent times.

“In view of this, the executive, legislative and management team while reviewing the security situation within and outside the council area, came to the conclusion that the street jamz and carnivals had become an avenue through which some unscrupulous people and cultists unleashed terror on innocent members of the public.

“As a government saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties, this administration cannot fold its arms while hoodlums will be making life difficult for law-abiding citizens.

“In this regard, all forms of street Jamz, carnivals and public processions are hereby banned and violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The council boss urged residents to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation as his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee hitch-free Christmas and new year celebrations for residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians won't spend next Christmas on fuel queues - Atiku

Nigerians won't spend next Christmas on fuel queues - Atiku

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals

Christmas: Lagos council bans street Jamz, carnivals

Christmas: Osinbajo sends message of hope to Nigerians

Christmas: Osinbajo sends message of hope to Nigerians

Christmas tragedy: 6 dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash

Christmas tragedy: 6 dead, 16 injured in Bauchi auto crash

NDLEA intercepts Colorado, cannabis juice consignments in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts Colorado, cannabis juice consignments in Lagos

Gov Umahi sanctions APC for contravening Executive Order on campaigns

Gov Umahi sanctions APC for contravening Executive Order on campaigns

Police arrest bandit in Kaduna, recover 4 AK47 rifles

Police arrest bandit in Kaduna, recover 4 AK47 rifles

I had no shoes until I was 18 years-old - Adeboye

I had no shoes until I was 18 years-old - Adeboye

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead