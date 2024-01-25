ADVERTISEMENT
Chrisland: Mother denies knowledge of late daughter's chats about fainting

News Agency Of Nigeria

She was led by Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, who asked her how she got to know that her daughter fell.

Whitney Adeniran
Whitney Adeniran

Mrs Blessing Adeniran was cross-examined by defence counsel at the resumed trial of the school and four others for involuntary manslaughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government, on March 31, 2023, charged Chrisland Schools, its principal and vice principal and two others with the killing of the student.

The 12-year-old student was allegedly electrocuted on Feb. 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal) and Victoria Nwatu.

The defendants are facing trial before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja High Court.

Adeniran told the court on Thursday that she was not aware of any chats in which her daughter told her schoolmate that she ‘fainted in her sleep’ on Feb. 2, 2023.

She was cross-examined by Olukayode Enitan (SAN).

Adeniran testified that her late daughter’s absence from school on the said day was rather due to backaches and waist pain traced to her menstrual period.

The judge adjourned the case to Jan. 26 for the continuation of cross-examination of the witness.

NAN reports that Adeniran started giving evidence on Wednesday.

Martins also asked her what actions she took.

The witness told the court that she went to the stadium and did not see her daughter participating in any of the sports.

She said that she consequently got worried and began to search for her, adding that the search led her to Agege Central Hospital and Diagnostics Ltd. where she found her lifeless body.

