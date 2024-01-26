ADVERTISEMENT
Chrisland: Defence says late student’s mother’s statements contradictory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeniran, who started giving evidence on Wednesday, read a statement she made to the police, at her continued cross-examination on Friday.

Chrisland School and Whitney Adeniran

Ajibola Ariba, representing Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), made the argument during cross-examination of the bereaved mother at the resumed trial of the school and four others for involuntary manslaughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government, on March 31, 2023, charged Chrisland Schools, its principal and vice principal and two others with the killing of the student.

The 12-year-old student was allegedly electrocuted on Feb. 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal) and Victoria Nwatu.

The defendants are facing trial before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Ikeja High Court.

According to the statement, the witness was told by a schoolboy at Agege Stadium that her daughter was electrocuted.

Ariba had prayed the court to allow the witness to read out the statement she made at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, about her daughter’s death.

The judge granted the request.

After the witness read the statement, Ariba asked her whether she knew the name of the schoolboy, and she replied in the negative.

The counsel asked the witness if she knew that her statement to the police was different from her testimony during cross-examination.

Adeniran answered in the negative.

Ariba further asked the witness whether she earlier said that she got information on the alleged electrocution of her daughter from Instagram.

The witness equally replied in the negative.

The judge adjourned the case until March 1 for the continuation of cross-examination.

NAN reports that Adeniran was led in evidence on Wednesday by Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, who asked her how she got to know that her daughter fell and the actions she took afterwards.

During cross-examination on Thursday, the bereaved mother denied knowledge of any chats in which her late daughter said she fainted a few days before her death.

Adeniran told the court on Thursday that she was not aware of any chats in which her daughter told her schoolmate that she ‘fainted in her sleep’ on Feb. 2, 2023.

