Chinese man lands in court for bribery and fraudulently acquiring ₦301million

Jin was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on retention of stolen property, bribery and stealing. The EFCC counsel, Ahmad Usman, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences between March 5 and August 9 in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant dishonestly retained an aggregate sum of ₦301 million in his account number- 1861390260 domiciled in Access Bank, which belonged to Golden Diamond Industrial Manufacturing Company Ltd.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant, while working at the company, accepted directly into his bank account the said money as kickbacks from vendors, thereby conferring undue advantage for himself.

The prosecutor said that the defendant’s action was contrary to the company’s employee condition of service. The anti-graft agency also stated that the defendant dishonestly converted ₦301 million to his personal use.

According to EFCC, the offences contravene Sections 83, 328, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and Sections 280 (2) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Mr A.C. Ezenduka informed the court of a bail application. Counsel to EFCC, however, told the court that the prosecution had not been served.