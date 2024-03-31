ADVERTISEMENT
Chicken Republic mimics Dele Momodu in hilarious response to customer's wish

Nurudeen Shotayo

Chicken Republic took a hilarious route to respond to a customer who inquired about an offering.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, Pulse reported that Momodu issued a sincere public apology for his inability to assist those who recently sought help from him.

Posting on his X, formerly Twitter account, the former presidential hopeful explained why he's currently incapable of rendering assistance.

The renowned publisher said God can bear witness that he's currently overwhelmed by his own projects that require him to be absolutely disciplined and focused.

Momodu, however, prayed for those who genuinely needed help that God would meet them in their time of need.

"SINCERE APOLOGIES… It has become necessary for me to offer apologies to those who have asked me for one support or the other in recent time for my inability to help. God is my witness, I’m currently overwhelmed by my own projects that require absolute discipline and focus. I pray that God will help me to be able to bless those who genuinely need help," his post partly read.

You can read more about the politician's post HERE.

Meanwhile, in an apparent light-hearted exchange with a customer on its X account, Chicken Republic reproduced Momodu's full message as a response to an inquiry.

The Twitter user @thisistolu posted, "Chicken republic, Abeg bring back "buy one, get one free."

See below Chicken Republic's response:

