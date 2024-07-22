ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Another Chibok girl rescued in Sambisa forest with her 2 kids now with Borno Govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim, now 27, was rescued on June 23 with two children by troops during an operation within the Sambisa forest.

The victim with one of her kids was rescued on June 23 by troops during an operation within the Sambisa forest.
The victim with one of her kids was rescued on June 23 by troops during an operation within the Sambisa forest.

Recommended articles

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Monday in Maiduguri, Shuaibu said her rescue brought to 19 the number of Chibok girls rescued through direct military operations.

Today we are gathered here to hand over another Chibok girl rescued during the cause of military operations in Sambisa forest.

“She was rescued by troops of Sector 1 of the Theatre. The Theatre will continue to do its best to rescue the remaining Chibok girls in captivity in line with the strategic guidance of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff,” Shuaibu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving details of the rescue, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maiduguri, Brig. -Gen. AGL Haruna, said the girl was rescued on June 23 with two children by troops during an operation within Sambisa forest.

“She is now 27 years old, Kibaku by tribe and a Muslim by faith. She is serial number 67 on the list of abducted Chibok girls published by the Federal Government in 2014.

“While in captivity, she was forcefully married to one Abu Darda at Gwoza town in 2014. However, Darda who is an indigene of Plateau State later relocated to Senegal and she later got married to other terrorists that were eventually neutralised by troops.

“Prior to her rescue, she was married to one Bana and they resided at Garin Mustapha in Njimiya in Sambisa forest.

“At the moment, she is three months pregnant. Since her rescue, she has gone through a detailed medical examination along with her two children and unborn child,” the GOC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also handed over to the Borno Government on Monday are 330 rescued persons, made up of 110 women and 220 children. (NAN)

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another Chibok girl rescued in Sambisa forest with her 2 kids now with Borno Govt

Another Chibok girl rescued in Sambisa forest with her 2 kids now with Borno Govt

Nigerians are angry - NLC urges Tinubu to invite protest leaders for discussion

Nigerians are angry - NLC urges Tinubu to invite protest leaders for discussion

ITUNU CITY welcomes largest private rice mill in Lagos

ITUNU CITY welcomes largest private rice mill in Lagos

We've blocked all wells and boreholes contaminated with cholera - Kosofe LG boss

We've blocked all wells and boreholes contaminated with cholera - Kosofe LG boss

Lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden’s presidential race withdrawal

Lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden’s presidential race withdrawal

Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Frozen chicken [consumer life]

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall