Chibok girl escapes Boko Haram captors after 9 years, 2 husbands, 3 children

News Agency Of Nigeria

93 Chibok girls are still unaccounted for after nine years in captivity.

Saratu Dauda (middle) is one of the 276 schoolgirls Boko Haram kidnapped from a school in Chibok, Borno in 2014 [NAN]
Saratu Dauda (middle) is one of the 276 schoolgirls Boko Haram kidnapped from a school in Chibok, Borno in 2014 [NAN]

The Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.- Gen. Ibrahim Ali, made this known while briefing newsmen at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Ali said that Saratu was rescued on May 6, 2023 by troops of 21 Armoured Brigade during clearance Operation at Ukuba in Sambisa Forest in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

He said that the 25-year-old Saratu, listed as serial number 10 on the list of the abducted victims, was a native of Mbalala community in Chibok local government area.

"She was once married to one Abou Yusuf who she later divorced before getting married to one Ba'ana Muhammad, also known as Abou Zinira, the Boko Haram terrorists' IED expert.

"She had three daughters aged 7, 5 and 2 years old with Ba'ana, but left them in the terrorists hideouts during her escape.

"She has within the past 10 days undergone intensive medical care and checks at the military hospital in Maimalari. She will be handed over to the officials of the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs.

"So far, efforts to rescue her children and other victims were still ongoing," he said.

He also recalled the recent presentation of two other Chibok girls rescued by the troops.

"Consequently, on May 4 this year, Hauwa Maltha and Esther Marcus, both serial numbers two and 103 on the list of the missing victims, and three of their children were handed over to the officials of the Borno State Government," he said.

According to him, their rescue among other several women and children was largely driven by the kinetic and non-kinetic activities of Operation Hadin Kai, especially in the ongoing Operation Desert and Lake Sanity II.

"As of today, the statistics of the 276 abducted Chibok girls indicate that 57 girls escaped in 2014; 107 released in 2018; three were rescued in 2019, two were recovered in 2021; 11 girls were rescued in 2022 and three rescued so far in 2023. This brings to 182 out of captivity remaining 93 unaccounted for.

"At this juncture let me state that the joint efforts of Operation Hadin Kai under the strategic guidance of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief Air Staff, has continued to yield more Operational successes in the North Eastern Region of Nigeria," he said.

He also lauded the support of the Borno government and assured the people of the Northeast of the commitment of the military to contain the insurgency in the region.

Responding after receiving the rescued Chibok girl, the state Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, lauded the military for the successes being recorded, particularly in rescuing the girls.

Gambo said that the Chibok girl, like others, would undergo rehabilitation under the ministry before handing over to her family.

