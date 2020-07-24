Cece Yara Foundation and Edu360 collaborate on campaign to end child sexual abuse

The two-month campaign themed, ‘It Ends Now’, will ignite interest and facilitate discussions on the different faces of child sexual abuse in Nigeria and the importance of open conversation as the first step to tackling the issue from its roots.

The advocacy campaign, which will run on radio and other digital channels, is intended to galvanise broad-based action against child molestation and drive intensified prosecution of perpetrators, while providing support to survivors as they heal and tell their stories.

Statistics show that 90% of perpetrators of child sexual abuse are known by their victims. These perpetrators are usually immediate family members, relatives, caregivers, educators, or friends. The scourge cuts across all sub-groups of our society, affecting boys and girls; rich and poor; all ethnic groups and all states in the country. However, despite the high rate of child sexual abuse in our society, only a tiny fraction of these cases are officially reported. Perpetrators are thus empowered to carry on with impunity, believing that children are ‘seen but not heard’.

The effects of child molestation include social exclusion, low self-esteem, resentment and bitterness, along with mental and physical health issues such as anxiety disorders, substance abuse and vaginal fistula. Studies also show that children who are abused are less likely to succeed in school and often have to carry the fear, shame and stigma of the abuse for the rest of their lives.

Cece Yara Foundation is committed to ensuring children have happy childhoods, protecting their future and enabling them to succeed and live without fear. According to the Founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Bola Tinubu:

‘Every minute 23 Nigerian children are sexually abused. This cruel infringement of children’s rights must end now. As adults, we all play a critical role in protecting children and preventing child sexual abuse, It is time to take off the burden of protection for children who should be able to depend on us. We need to start living up to this responsibility now, and I ask all Nigerians to join us in this Fight to end child sexual abuse in Nigeria.

This explains why Cece Yara has partnered with Edu360 – Union Bank’s platform for promoting education in Nigeria – to foster an environment where children are truly safe to learn and thrive. Speaking on the collaboration, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head Corporate Communications and Marketing said:

“A key focus of our Edu360 initiative is to support the holistic development and education of the Nigerian child. This partnership with the Cece Yara foundation will further deepen our efforts in this area, as we boost the foundation’s efforts to promote a safe society for the children; one that ensures (s)he is enabled to thrive and succeed.”

The campaign will also highlight the resources available through organisations like Cece Yara Foundation, and the steps everyday Nigerians can take to protect the children around them.

About Cece Yara Foundation

The Cece Yara Foundation is a child-centred not-for-profit organisation established to prevent child sexual abuse and which provides access to care, information, protection and emergency intervention for children who are sexually abused or at risk, and their family.

The Foundation provides the ideal response to children experiencing abuse through a 24-hour free child telephone helpline and its child-friendly Child Advocacy Centres, which provide professional counselling, medical support, child forensic interviews, legal and psycho-social services, as well as referral services.

The Foundation’s central belief is that a culture shift is required to end child sexual abuse in Nigeria, and its core programs include prevention programs for adults and children to raise the awareness of sexual abuse, and most importantly, to educate adults on how to protect children from sexual abuse.

For more information about Cece Yara Foundation, its work and opportunities to support the organisation, visit www.ceceyara.org

About Edu360

Edu360 was established by Union Bank in 2018 to rapidly accelerate access, quality and learning outcomes for Nigerian children and youth. The key focus areas of the Edu360 platform are -

facilitating critical engagement between key stakeholders in the sector across government, civil society, private sector and educational institutions providing essential teacher training for public school teachers exposing students across all education cadres to experiential, STEM and creative learning

Find out more about Edu360 and its past and future events and activities on www.edu360.ng

About Union Bank Plc.

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank is a trusted and recognizable brand, with an extensive network of over 300 branches across Nigeria.

In late 2012, a new Board of Directors and Executive Management team were appointed to Union Bank and in 2014 the Bank began executing a transformation programme to re-establish it as a highly respected provider of quality financial services.

The Bank currently offers a variety of banking services to both individual and corporate clients including current, savings and deposit account services, funds transfer, foreign currency domiciliation, loans, overdrafts, equipment leasing and trade finance. The Bank also offers its customers convenient electronic banking channels and products including Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Debit Cards, ATMs and POS Systems.

More information can be found at: www.unionbankng.com

