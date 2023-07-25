BREAKING: CBN raises monetary policy rate to 18.75%

This marks the first decision made by the monetary committee since President Bola Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023. The adjustment to the MPR comes in response to the prevailing economic challenges faced by the nation and signals the new administration's proactive approach to monetary policies.

The MPR, which measures the benchmark interest rate, plays a critical role in influencing lending rates, investment decisions, and overall economic growth. By raising the rate, the CBN aims to curb inflationary pressures and encourage saving, which could result in a more stable economic environment.

Furthermore, this decision stands as a historic moment for the MPC, as it marks the first time in almost a decade without the presence of Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended as the Governor of the Apex bank.

