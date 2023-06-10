The sports category has moved to a new website.
Caterers, housewives in Ebonyi rejoice over drop in cooking gas price

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the residents who spoke to NAN said the reduction was a welcome development, especially at a time when the prices of foodstuffs have gone up due to fuel subsidy removal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey in Abakaliki revealed that some major gas plants in the city, including, GMP, G Ede Eagle, Dandella also reduced the the price of the commodity

NAN reports that the cooking gas which was sold from N720 to N850 per kg in May now goes for N650 and above.

NAN reports that it costs N4,550 to refills a 7kg cylinder and N7,800 to N8,160 for the refills of a 12kg cylinder as against N10,200 and N11,100 in April and May.

Mary Okoh, a Caterer said, “I just bought 7kg now and it was sold lower than what it was in the month of May. Yes, I bought it N4, 550 instead of N5,950 I used to fill it.”

Ngozi Nworie, a housewife said she thought the price would even go up due to fuel subsidy removal.

“It is good for the current economic situations in the country. Look at fuel pump price. Please, we want the gas to still come down.

“Yes, I bought 12kg as lower as I used to buy it and I pray it should continue to reduce to a very affordable cost,” Nworie said.

Also speaking, an attendant at one of the gas plants, G Ede Eagle, who don’t want her name to be published said the price fall started early in June.

“I do not know why the cost is falling, but it’s good for us because of the high cost of food items in the market,” the Attendant said,

