'Capacity-building training will enhance Amotekun’s operations in Oyo state' - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olayanju explains that the training will deal with emerging security dynamics, contribute to sustaining the security architecture in the state.

Amotekun officers [OSSG]
Olayanju, in his opening remarks at a three-day workshop for the operatives, added that training would help foster proper civil relationship with the people in resolving possible security issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyo state government had on Monday began a three-day capacity-building workshop for some of the corps’ officers, who are popularly known as Amotekun.

The workshop, which is on conflict analysis and community engagement, is holding at the state headquarters of the organisation, at Moniya in the Akinyele local government area of the state.

The State Commandant said the training became imperative so as to deal with emerging security dynamics, added that it would also contribute to sustaining the security architecture in the state.

This organisation was established to collaborate and complement efforts of conventional security agencies in tackling security challenges in the state.

“I want to assure that residents of the state will see more competence and efficiency from our operatives in handling security issues after the training,” he said.

Babajide Ololajulo, an associate professor from the Department of Archeology and Anthropology, University of Ibadan, in his remarks emphasised the need for the training.

“In the face of increasing complexities and evolving security challenges, the need for effective conflict analysis and community engagement techniques cannot be overstressed,” he said.

Ololajulo, who was one of the resource persons at the workshop, urged security operatives to always consider factors such as belief, culture and perspective in resolving conflict.

He also charged security personnel to always exercise patience when intervening or dealing with security situations to prevent escalating the situation.

Earlier, while declaring the workshop open, the traditional ruler of Ijeru land, Oba Sunday Oyediran, had stated the need to equip and upgrade the knowledge of Amotekun operatives. He said this was important in order to plan ahead in tackling criminality in the society “as crime is no longer static”.

Oyediran commended the state governor, Seyi Makinde, for involving representatives of traditional rulers in the board of Amotekun to bring their knowledge to bear in the course of fighting insecurity.

He urged the participants to effectively utilise the knowledge they would gain during the training in the task of securing the state. NAN reports that more than 300 Amotekun operatives across the 33 local government areas of the state are participating in the workshop which will end on Wednesday.

