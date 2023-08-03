Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

In a statement by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the North American country announced a streamlined pathway for skilled workers with specific expertise in carpentry, plumbing, and welding.

The Canadian government explained that it's prioritising the invitation of skilled newcomers with experience in trades to help meet the increasing local demand for talent and fill positions that have direct effects on economic growth and advancement.

The minister of IRCC, Marc Miller, said it's absolutely critical to address the shortage of skilled trades workers in the country, and part of the solution includes helping the construction sector find and maintain the workers it needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said, “Canada’s Express Entry (EE) system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields.

“These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general invitation rounds, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This round of category-based selection recognizes these skilled trades’ workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada.”

Canada looking to take in more skilled workers

This comes barely two months after Sean Fraser, the former minister of IRCC, announced changes to Express Entry (EE) through category-based selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new process was aimed at welcoming newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.

The EE is an online system deployed by the Canadian government to provide opportunities for skilled workers to obtain permanent residence from their countries.

Lawyers at the First Immigration Law Firm based in Canada said there are different means for professional and skilled workers to qualify for a Canada immigration permanent resident visa.