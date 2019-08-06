The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba Chapter, on Monday said it would intervene in the resolution of the on-going Tiv and Jukun crisis in the state.

Dr Isaiah Jirapye, the newly elected CAN Chairman in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

He pledged to initiate a dialogue that would lead to the amicable resolution of all forms of crisis in the state.

Jirapye said the warring factions must embrace dialogue for a genuine end to the lingering crisis.

“I will prioritise a dialogue that will lead to a permanent solution to the ongoing Tiv/Jukun and other forms of crisis in the state.

“Since my election on Saturday, I have been making necessary contacts for an immediate dialogue to ensure an end to the hostilities among Taraba residents across religious and ethnic lines,” he said.

Jirapye said that CAN, under his leadership, would also pursue unity among Christians and Muslims to pave way for development of the state.

According to him, the association will also put in place deliberate policies to enhance youths empowerment so a to discourage them from being used as thugs.

Jirapye said CAN would collaborate with Muslim council to also conduct sensitisation of residents on issues of unity and development.

He said the association would ensure a robust relationship with the government in order to offer advice where necessary for a better society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tiv and Jukun crisis, which started on April 1 in Kente village of Wukari Local Government, has spread to other council areas within the southern zone of the state.