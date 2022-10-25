CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

In a statement on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the President of the association, Archbishop Daniel Okoh condemned the attack.

Okoh said “We consider it as a disturbing development and another attempt by evil doers to cause mayhem not only in Edo State, but also in the nation as a whole.

“The national leadership of CAN commiserates with the Omega Fire Ministries International and the family of those who lost their relatives in the ugly incident.

“While we call for a full-scale investigation into the dastardly act that claimed several innocent lives, let all hands be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to book.”

The cleric also called on security agencies to rise to the security challenges in the country to avoid a situation where Nigerians would have to resort to self-help.

He said, “Similarly, in view of the US Embassy’s warning of a possible terror attack by bandits in Abuja, CAN appealed to our security operatives to wake up to the challenges of securing people’s lives and property to avoid the consequences of a resort to self-help.

“We must do whatever it takes to stop those plotting to eliminate innocent citizens anywhere in the country by brutal means, from achieving their ignoble objectives. They must not be allowed to continue their wickedness,” he said.