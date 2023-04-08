The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN challenges political office holders to provide dividends of democracy

News Agency Of Nigeria

He advised politicians to engage organisations like CAN and its leaders in the 206 wards in Enugu State to spread the dividends of democracy.

Rev. Emmanuel Edeh.
Rev. Emmanuel Edeh.

Recommended articles

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, its chairman, Rev. Emmanuel Edeh noted in his Easter message that electoral victory was not for particular people, but for all residents of the state.

He urged the governor-elect, Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), national and state assembly members to ensure proper deployment of their constituency projects for the benefit of the masses.

He condemned the attitude of politicians who diverted social welfare packages meant for the masses like scholarships, fertiliser and other benefits to personal and selfish uses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edeh noted that constituents were now more awake to happenings in the polity and governance would no longer be business as usual.

People are aware of constituency project funds that were never used for pubic good by many lawmakers, he said.

He advised politicians to engage organisations like CAN and its leaders in the 206 wards in Enugu State to spread the dividends of democracy to ensure that they percolated to the masses.

Edeh lamented that the just-concluded governorship election in Enugu State was marred with unprecedented violence.

He challenged security agencies not forget that in the build-up to the election, someone in the state declared that the exercise would be a “do-or-die’’ affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

While expressing joy that no death was recorded, the CAN chairman enjoined the winner to carry everybody along while the losers should embrace peace to enable the state to move forward.

Edeh described Easter as a time for sober reflection; a time that genuine believers commemorate the suffering of Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary that brought salvation to mankind.

The chairman encouraged Christians to hope in genuine promises of God adding that when Christ was crucified, it was as if all hopes were lost, but He resurrected and came back to life.

Edeh charged people to shun violence, avoid criminality and corruption, which he said were capable of destroying the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN challenges political office holders to provide dividends of democracy

CAN challenges political office holders to provide dividends of democracy

Buhari reacts to killing of 10 in Benue, says extreme violence must end

Buhari reacts to killing of 10 in Benue, says extreme violence must end

Ohanaeze youth refute allegations of betrayal, sabotage of parent body

Ohanaeze youth refute allegations of betrayal, sabotage of parent body

3 bodies float ashore in Bayelsa boat mishap

3 bodies float ashore in Bayelsa boat mishap

End ethnic profiling to keep Nigeria safe – Experts

End ethnic profiling to keep Nigeria safe – Experts

Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

Easter: Tinubu urges love regardless of tongue, faith, tribe

Group warns politicians against using religion, ethnicity to seek appointment from Tinubu

Group warns politicians against using religion, ethnicity to seek appointment from Tinubu

Northern group cautions Christians against anti May 29 handover elements

Northern group cautions Christians against anti May 29 handover elements

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

You deserve great deal of pity and sympathy - Dele Alake replies Chimamanda

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading