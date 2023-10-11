ADVERTISEMENT
CAN advises Israel, Palestine to halt hostilities, embrace dialogue

News Agency Of Nigeria

CAN noted that the conflict had implications for Nigerian Christians who undertake pilgrimages to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and other sacred sites in the region.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)
Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

President of the association, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stated that CAN was concerned about the ongoing conflict which had resulted in loss of lives, destruction of infrastructure, and deepened the crisis.

He added that CAN condemns any act of violence that threatens the lives of innocent individuals, regardless of their nationality or religious background.

“Consequently, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence between Israel and Palestine.

“We believe in the sanctity of human life and the principles of justice and peace, as upheld by our Christian faith.

“We urge all parties involved to engage in dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions,’’ Okoh stated.

The cleric extended CAN’s condolences to all those who had suffered the loss of their loved ones in the warfare.

He noted that the conflict had implications for Nigerian Christians who undertake pilgrimages to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and other sacred sites in the region.

The president advised that pilgrimages to the sacred sites be suspended until normalcy returned to the area, as the conflict raised concerns about the safety and well-being of Nigerian pilgrims.

Okoh urged all religious leaders in Nigeria to be vigilant and resist any temptation or attempt to let the conflict creep into Nigerian faith groups.

“It is crucial for religious leaders and communities in Nigeria to actively promote understanding, compassion, and peaceful coexistence among diverse religious groups.

“We must resist the temptation to allow this Israel-Palestine conflict to deepen divisions or inflame religious tensions within our nation, Nigeria.

“In light of these developments, CAN prays for the repose of the souls of those who were killed in violent attacks and the resultant war.

“CAN also pray for reconciliation, healing and enduring peace in the Israel-Palestine region,” he stated.

Okoh urged all religious congregations in Nigeria to engage in fervent prayers for peace and unity in the Israel-Palestine region.

He also called for prayers for the protection and well-being of those affected by the conflict and the speedy release of abducted individuals.

The cleric called on the international community to redouble its efforts at facilitating a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Let us remember that our faith calls us to be peacemakers and agents of reconciliation even in the midst of conflict and adversity.

“May the God of peace guide us as we navigate these challenging times, and may His grace and mercy prevail in the lands of Israel and Palestine,” Okoh stated.

