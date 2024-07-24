ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bwala meets Tinubu again, says 'I've always belonged in the APC'

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said he had officially left the Peoples Democratic Party and was making plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daniel Bwala meets President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock [X:@BwalaDaniel]
Daniel Bwala meets President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Recommended articles

Speaking to State House correspondents, Bwala said he visited the President to show solidarity for what he was doing to address some of the concerns of the Nigerians.

Because if you see some of the issues the people planning to protest are raising, they talk about hunger in the land, lack of transportation; minimum wage for the workers, and Mr President has taken good steps.

“He has agreed to a new minimum wage, which is now a law. We have seen the release of the truckloads of food to the Nigerian people, and in the coming days, more are going to be done in that regard,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the planned protest, to a large extent, had the element of politics.

“Everybody in Nigeria acknowledges that there is suffering and the suffering did not start last year.

“There is no reform that is easy. Go to Brazil, or any part of the world, if you’re going to do reform, it is not going to be easy.

“It means that all of us will have to readjust, but the role of the government when initiating a reform is to bring about interventions, which is what the President is doing,” said Bwala.

He said the Local Government Autonomy recently granted by the Supreme Court was the masterstroke because it had taken governance to the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I came to celebrate, encourage and show our solidarity and encourage the Nigerian people to rally round the President.

“We have only one President, and to me, patriotism is defending the leader, patriotism is showing support and ensuring that we push the development of this country.

“What is exciting for me in all of this situation is that the President has a firm grasp of what is going on in the country, the sufferings of the Nigerian people, and he has shown that concern,” he said.

He said he had officially left the Peoples Democratic Party and was making plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“So, yes, I’m on my way to APC and that is where I have always belonged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember, I had been in APC for eight years, from the days of President Buhari.

“I left because of differences but I’m back, and this time it is not about party, is about us coming together as a country to make sure that the country not only survives but that it is on a good trajectory.

“When that time for politics comes, those who are there will do. But I’m fully committed to President Bola Tinubu and in the coming days I will do my official re-entry to APC,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Gov Alia pleads with Cardoso to revive Benue's economy through agricultural reform

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Cross River assembly approves Gov Otu’s request to dissolve election body

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Tension as Labour Party suspends chairman for alleged embezzlement

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Governor Makinde hands over power to deputy, gives reason

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Alia urges LG chairmen to ensure transparency in distributing FG palliatives

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Tinubu, APC governors meet amid fear of nationwide protest

Tinubu, APC governors meet amid fear of nationwide protest

Edo Govt, lawmakers seek to restrain Shaibu from deputy governor duties

Edo Govt, lawmakers seek to restrain Shaibu from deputy governor duties

Borno women threaten naked protest over Senator Ndume’s sanction

Borno women threaten naked protest over Senator Ndume’s sanction

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe governor spends ₦150m monthly to keep state clean

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Police officer killed as gunmen attack APC candidate, Shaibu's convoy in Benin

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September