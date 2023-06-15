ADVERTISEMENT
Businessman tells court how his wife secretly married another man

News Agency Of Nigeria

He told the court that his wife left him and their three children since 2020.

Chuka the petitioner in his divorce petition, said: ”my wife moved out of our house without informing me. I later found her new location, when I got there I realize that she had married another man and already has a baby for him.

“It is on this grounds that I seek to dissolve the marriage between us,” he said.

I have been the one taking care of the children, i don’t want anyone to poison their minds against me, I beg this court to stop my wife from coming to my house to see my children in my absence.

“I beg this honourable court to dissolve the marriage and grant me custody of my three sons,” he pleaded.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until June 22, for further hearing.

