Kashamu was said to have died from coronavirus complications at the age of 62.

Nigerian politician and businessman, Ben Murray-Bruce confirmed the politician’s death on Twitter. According to him, he died at the First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Murray-Bruce wrote; "I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

Kashamu represented Ogun east in the eighth senate.