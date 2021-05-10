Burna Boy's mum Bose Ogulu says her son didn't receive N10m from Gov Wike

At the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards which held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, two Nigerians in Burna Boy and Wizkid, grabbed some of the coveted statuettes on offer.

While Burna Boy took home the Grammy Award for 'Best Global Music Album' with his 2020 project 'Twice as Tall', Wizkid's win came courtesy of his feature on Beyonce's 'Brown Skin Girl', which won the award for Best Video.

At a homecoming reception in Port Harcourt organised in his honour by Rivers State Governor Wike on Saturday, March 27, 2021, the governor announced cash rewards for all the artistes who performed on the night--including Burna Boy.

Grammy award-winning Burna Boy makes a triumphant return to his home town of Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 27, 2021 (Punch) Pulse Nigeria

"All of you that have come today and the Niger Delta people that have come to play today to show the talent you have, I'm very proud of you. All of you will go home with N10 million each," Governor Wike announced, to loud cheers from an appreciative audience and an adlib from Burna Boy.

Critics

The gesture was heavily criticized on social media, not least because Burna Boy's brand of socially conscious music has been very critical of Nigeria's thieving political class.

However, Burna Boy's mum Ogulu, told TV presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on his Rubbin' Minds show that her son wasn't given any N10 million.

"The first thing was that money wasn't paid, by the way. It was paid to everyone else but him. Everyone else who came to perform was paid, but him, because they were honouring him. He wasn't being paid to be there.

"It is only a bastard, my people say, that refuses honour in his father's house," Ogulu says.

She adds that she didn't pay too much attention to the backlash on social media; and that Burna Boy isn't about to go soft on politicians or Nigeria's leadership elite because he was honoured by his state governor.

"I didn't pay too much attention to it, to be honest. I was too busy. But the facts are very clear: this man was honoured because he got the highest award in his field in the world.

"He was honoured because he brought that award home. Why did he get that award? Making the same music that speaks the truth. So, I don't think anybody was trying to buy him to their side or not.

"I think it is very clear to everyone that the man would always make the music he wants to make, whether it is for fun or didactics...whatever...he would continue to do that.

"It wasn't a deal. It wasn't a case of let's honour you but you will not abuse us again o. That didn't come into the conversation.