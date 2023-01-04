ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buni signs 2 health care bills into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has signed two bills into laws to boost healthcare service delivery in the state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Dailypost)
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Dailypost)

They are a law for establishment of Yobe State Emergency Medical Ambulance Service and another for establishment of Yobe State Healthcare and Health-Related Facilities Inspection and Monitoring Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the two laws were aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in matters relating to domestic and road traffic accidents, as well as monitoring of healthcare facilities to provide standard services.

“ The emergency Medical Ambulance Service law provides opportunity for first aid treatment to victims from the scene of accidents before reaching medical facilities.

“ Similarly, the Health facility Inspection and Monitoring Agency empowers health authorities to inspect and monitor services provided by all medical facilities in the state to eliminate sub standard services and cutting corners.

“ The two laws will ensure that healthcare delivery is not compromised at any level in Yobe state,” the aide said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the laws were earlier passed by the state House of Assembly.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi is why Tinubu will emerge victorious - Keyamo

Peter Obi is why Tinubu will emerge victorious - Keyamo

Obi: Obasanjo’s endorsement, harbinger of better Nigeria to come – LP Chieftain

Obi: Obasanjo’s endorsement, harbinger of better Nigeria to come – LP Chieftain

Buni signs 2 health care bills into law

Buni signs 2 health care bills into law

Shekarau resigns from APC

Shekarau resigns from APC

Ex-Minister loses traditional title because he 'disrespected' Bauchi Governor

Ex-Minister loses traditional title because he 'disrespected' Bauchi Governor

Atiku lied about his source of wealth - Tinubu

Atiku lied about his source of wealth - Tinubu

IBB denies endorsing Peter Obi for 2023 Presidency

IBB denies endorsing Peter Obi for 2023 Presidency

2023: Atiku will change Nigeria’s political fortune – Tambuwal

2023: Atiku will change Nigeria’s political fortune – Tambuwal

2023: Prepare for your defeat, APC tells Makinde, PDP

2023: Prepare for your defeat, APC tells Makinde, PDP

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop