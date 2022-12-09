ADVERTISEMENT
Buni performs ground-breaking for N12.2bn road project in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Thursday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of N12.2 billion Ngalda-Mutai Road in the state.

Gov Mai Buni (PremiumTimesNG)

The road project would be funded by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Speaking at the occasion in Fika, Buni said the road would enhance transportation and ease movement of farm produce to markets across the country.

“This project is, therefore, a commendable drive by the NEDC, which conforms to our development pursuit in the state,” he said.

The governor commended the Commission for the construction of 500 housing units across the state, and the distribution of relief materials to victims of flood and insurgency.

Buni also lauded the Commission for providing starter packs and start-up capital to over 330 youth, COVID-19 interventions, among others.

“In the same vein; we appreciate the Commission’s Rapid Response Intervention (RRI) projects across the 17 Local Government Areas.

“ I am pleased to note that the execution of the RRI brought succour to the communities and increased the capacity of our local contractors and labourers while meeting the Federal Government standards,” he said.

In his remarks, NEDC’s Managing Director, Goni Alkali said the project was a second phase of the ongoing 40-kilometer Gujba-Mutai Road earlier awarded by the Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project (MSCRP).

He said for the first time, the Commission was executing multiple projects in the zone including 30km Zabalmari area network Phase One in Borno, three new bridges in Adamawa, among others.

Alkali said one Mega school project had been completed by the Commission in Gashua, while two others were ongoing in Potiskum and Gujba.

According to him, the Commission in collaboration with other development partners will continue to provide need-based projects in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, among others.

The managing director thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Buni and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, for their support to the Commission.

Buni performs ground-breaking for N12.2bn road project in Yobe

