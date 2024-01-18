ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BUK admits 200 medical students from Sudan amid ongoing war, reduces registration fee

News Agency Of Nigeria

Student registration fees had been adjusted to ease financial constraints, while special charges were introduced for students of the College.

Bayero University Kano - BUK (Schoolings)
Bayero University Kano - BUK (Schoolings)

Recommended articles

Prof. Sagir Adamu, the Vice-Chancellor of BUK, said this at the 4th edition of the institution’s College of Health Sciences Foundation Day on Thursday in Kano. Adamu said that the university had entered into international collaboration with some institutions to strengthen its global reach and foster a dynamic learning environment.

He said the collaboration was aimed at enriching the academic community with diverse perspectives within the College of Health Sciences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The integration of the students ensures that our unique perspective and expertise contribute to the overall governance of the university.

“Our dedication is to retain and attract top-tier educators and ensure there is continued excellence in our academic programmes.

“We have welcomed over 200 transfer students from various institutions in Sudan to study Medicine at our College of Health Sciences, to enrich our academic community with diverse perspectives,” he said.

He said that student registration fees had been adjusted to ease the financial constraints in training the foreign students, while special charges were introduced for students of the College.

“Our college plays a crucial role in international collaboration, working closely with entities such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and these partnerships contribute significantly to the global impact of our research and initiatives,” Adamu stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that there was a stride toward cutting-edge research, the university had established a new research centre focusing on advanced occupational health research and training. Prof. Aisha Kuliya, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, BUK, said the collaboration with the international institutions had helped in refocusing the college toward achieving its objectives.

Kuliya described the college as a beacon of knowledge, which nurtured an environment where learning goes beyond the confines of the classrooms.

“Their commitment to providing quality education in health sciences is resolute and the results are evident in the achievements of school’s alumni who are making significant contributions to healthcare sector."

“We pledge our allegiance to excellence, innovation in education, research and community service,” she noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that stakeholders, including AbdulRahman Sheshe, the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, and state Commissioners, attended the conference.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BUK admits 200 medical students from Sudan amid ongoing war, reduces registration fee

BUK admits 200 medical students from Sudan amid ongoing war, reduces registration fee

Orji Kalu calls for thorough investigation into Ibadan explosion, urges deterrent punishment

Orji Kalu calls for thorough investigation into Ibadan explosion, urges deterrent punishment

Reps urge Trade ministry to refund ₦75bn COVID-19 funds, demands accountability appearance

Reps urge Trade ministry to refund ₦75bn COVID-19 funds, demands accountability appearance

Following Ibadan blast, miners condemn illegal storage of explosives in unauthorised places

Following Ibadan blast, miners condemn illegal storage of explosives in unauthorised places

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman, Livingstone

Police begins nationwide manhunt for killers of Rivers CDC chairman, Livingstone

NAFDAC seizes 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes worth ₦4.5m in Sokoto

NAFDAC seizes 24 cartons of expired Maggie cubes worth ₦4.5m in Sokoto

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

NDLEA convicts of 160 drug traffickers, seizes 3.3 tons of illicit drugs in Anambra

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

839 road crashes claim 351 lives, 2,092 injured - Ogun FRSC

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

NDLEA seizes 3,122.730 kg of illicit drugs worth ₦100m in Plateau

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima