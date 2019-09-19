The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has approved the sum of N100 billion for the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

This was the decision of the National Economic Council (NEC) at its meeting at the Villa on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting.

Chairman of the sub committee on farmer herders crisis, Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, told journalists that it was agreed that the Federal Government would bear 80 percent of the amount while participating states would support with N20 billion naira and provision of lands for the programme.

Umahi noted that states are free to use any animal of their choice in the implementation of the programme and that a date for the effective take off of the programme will be decided at its next meeting in October 2019.

According to him, the plan is not targeted only on cows but a holistic strategy to address animal husbandry.

He noted that the plan has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market-oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

The six key pillars include: economic develop (investment), conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery (that is to IDPs), human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information, and strategic communication.

"Council resolved today that there is a need to look at the trans-human West African protocol, you cannot allow such movement of cattle without registration and monitoring.

"Council emphasised the need to continue to establish the NLTP is a creation of NEC and state governors, and of course, Minister of Agriculture is also a member of this committee and Minister of Interior is also a member, and it is entirely distinct from Ruga.

"States will determine whether or not to participate. The federal government did not impose this plan, participation remains voluntary. What we are talking about is NLTP which is a product of NEC in liaison with the federal government," Umahi said.

NEC adopted the NLTP on January 18, 2019.